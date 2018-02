Feb 22 (Reuters) - Eagle Point Credit Company Inc:

* EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ‍NET INVESTMENT INCOME AND REALIZED CAPITAL GAINS OF $0.49 PER SHARE​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EAGLE POINT CREDIT CO INC - ‍NAV AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WAS $315.3 MILLION,OR $16.77 PER SHARE, WHICH IS $0.10 PER SHARE HIGHER THAN CO‘S NAV AS OF SEPT 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: