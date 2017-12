BRIEF-Earthstone Energy Announces Increase In Borrowing Base

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Earthstone Energy Inc:

* EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE

* EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC - BORROWING BASE UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN INCREASED FROM $150 MILLION TO $185 MILLION

* EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC - ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT FACILITY WHICH PROVIDES FOR INCREASED FLEXIBILITY

* EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC - EXPECT TO ENTER 2018 WITH “LOW LEVERAGE AND STRONG LIQUIDITY”

* EARTHSTONE ENERGY - ‍$185 MILLION BORROWING BASE WILL NOT BE REDUCED UPON CLOSING OF CO'S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS BAKKEN ASSETS​