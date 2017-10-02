BRIEF-East Africa Metals enters binding MOU for project financing

Oct 2 (Reuters) - East Africa Metals Inc

* East Africa Metals enters binding MOU for project financing

* LW has also agreed to provide an unsecured loan to company in amount of C$2 mln

* Announces signing of MOU with luck winner investment limited

* Agreement provides for project development financing of up to US$250 million and private placement of 52.1 million units at price of $0.26/ unit

* MOU with LW contemplates that a joint venture company ("JVCo") will be formed, with 70% owned by LW and 30% owned by East Africa