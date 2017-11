Nov 23 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO:

* DECISION TO RAISE PRICE OF CIGARETTE BRANDS WILL RESULT IN INCREASE IN VAT BY EGP 500 MILLION MONTHLY

* DECISION TO RAISE PRICE OF CIGARETTE BRANDS WILL RESULT IN INCREASE IN COMPANY'S REVENUE BY EGP 50 MILLION MONTHLY Source: (bit.ly/2BfZt4O) Further company coverage: )