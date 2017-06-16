FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental says unit entered into a share sale agreement
Featured
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 16, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental says unit entered into a share sale agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Eastern & Oriental Bhd :

* Eastern & Oriental Hotel entered into a share sale agreement with Langkawi Saga Shopping Centre Sdn and Lubritrade Trading Pte

* Deal for a total consideration of 85 million rgt

* E&O group expects to realize an estimated gain on disposal after taxation of approximately rm23.30 million

* Proposed sale is not expected to have any material effect on E&O’s EPS for financial year ending 31 March 2018 Source text : (bit.ly/2sA0CTX) Further company coverage:

