Dec 6 (Reuters) - Eastern Property Holdings Ltd:

* EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED (EPH) ANNOUNCES THE FINANCING FOR THE UPCOMING CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF 94% OF THE PROPERTY WORK LIFE CENTER IN HAMBURG, GERMANY

* ‍EUR 56 MLN IS FINANCED BY ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED & SECURED REGISTERED NOTES OF CO TO ITS TWO LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: