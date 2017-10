Oct 26 (Reuters) - Eastman Chemical Co

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.19

* Q3 earnings per share $2.22

* Eastman Chemical Co - qtrly ‍sales revenue $2,465 million versus $2,287​ million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.03, revenue view $2.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eastman Chemical Co says ‍expectations for adjusted 2017 EPS growth have improved to be solidly at high end of previously projected range of 10% to 12% Source text : (bit.ly/2gGO0lR) Further company coverage: