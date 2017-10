BRIEF-Eastnine: new dividend policy and financial targets

Sept 26 (Reuters) - EASTNINE AB (PUBL)

* ‍DIVIDEND SHALL CORRESPOND TO AT LEAST 50% OF PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT​

* ‍DURING BUILD-UP PHASE, ANNUAL DIVIDEND SHALL BE AT LEAST 2.0% OF NET ASSET VALUE AT PRECEDING YEAR-END​

* ‍FINANCIAL TARGET FOR DIRECT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS IS THAT LOAN-TO-VALUE SHALL NOT EXCEED 65% ON PORTFOLIO LEVEL​

* ‍FINANCIAL TARGET FOR DIRECT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS IS THAT PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CAPACITY SHALL REACH EUR 15M BY END OF 2020​