BRIEF-‍Eastplats completes settlement regarding CRM share purchase agreement

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Eastern Platinum Ltd -

* ‍EASTPLATS COMPLETES SETTLEMENT REGARDING CRM SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AND OBTAINS RETURN OF ESCROW FUNDS​

* ‍PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, PARTIES ARE EACH ENTITLED TO RETURN OF ESCROW FUNDS POSTED BY THEM, LESS A PAYMENT BY CO TO HZT OF $420,000​

* ‍SETTLEMENT COMFIRMATION DISMISSES LITIGATION COMMENCED BY HZT AND RELEASES EACH PARTY FROM ANY FURTHER OBLIGATIONS​

* ‍SETTLEMENT CONFIRMS TERMINATION OF JUNE 28, 2016 CROCODILE RIVER MINE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO WITH HZT​