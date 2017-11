Nov 14 (Reuters) - Eastside Distilling Inc:

* Eastside reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.34

* Eastside Distilling Inc - ‍Q3 2017 gross revenues were $895,182, an increase of 12% over $796,222 reported in Q3 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: