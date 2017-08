June 21 (Reuters) - Easy One Financial Group Ltd:

* Announcement of final results for the year ended 31 March 2017

* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 and 2016

* FY revenue HK$265.5 million versus HK$625.7 million

* Loss for the year attributable HK$168.9 million versus profit of HK$52.2 million Source text (bit.ly/2rVbPcA) Further company coverage: