Aug 9 (Reuters) - Easy Repay Finance & Investment Ltd :

* Revenue of group for three months ended 30 June 2017 amounted to about HK$44.9 million, up 20.1 percent

* Board of directors do not recommend payment of a dividend for the three months ended 30 June 2017

* Qtrly profit for period attributable to owners of the company HK$6.2 million versus HK$6.0 million