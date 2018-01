Jan 10 (Reuters) - EASY SOFTWARE AG:

* EASY SOFTWARE AG: ACQUISITION OF SYSTEC GMBH

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO A MAXIMUM OF EUR1.5 MILLION.

* ‍TRANSACTION IS MADE AS PART OF A SHARE DEAL; IT APPLIES RETROACTIVELY TO JANUARY 1, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)