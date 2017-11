Nov 15 (Reuters) - Easyhotel Plc

* EASYHOTEL PLC - ‍ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS AGREED TO TAKE OVER 104 ROOM TUNE HOTEL IN NEWCASTLE, UK​

* EASYHOTEL PLC - ‍HOTEL WILL BE LET ON A 25-YEAR FRI (FULLY REPAIRING AND INSURING) LEASE AT AN ANNUAL RENT OF 442,000 STG​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: