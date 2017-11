Nov 10 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc

* APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ‍JOHAN WILL BE JOINING BOARD OF EASYJET PLC AS A DIRECTOR AND CEO ON 1 DECEMBER​

* ‍CAROLYN MCCALL HAD ADVISED BOARD OF HER INTENTION TO LEAVE EASYJET IN ORDER TO BECOME CEO OF ITV PLC.​