BRIEF-EasyJet confirms acquisition of Air Berlin's Tegel operations

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc:

* - ‍STATEMENT ON ACQUISITION OF AIR BERLIN OPERATIONS​

* ‍CAN CONFIRM THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED PART OF AIR BERLIN‘S OPERATIONS AT BERLIN TEGEL AIRPORT​

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL RESULT IN EASYJET OPERATING 25 AIRCRAFT FROM BERLIN TEGEL AIRPORT​

* ‍AGREEMENT INCLUDES EASYJET LEASING FORMER AIR BERLIN AIRCRAFT, TAKING OVER OTHER ASSETS INCLUDING SLOTS, AND OFFERING EMPLOYMENT TO FORMER AIR BERLIN FLYING CREW​

* - ‍CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ACTED AS FINANCIAL ADVISER AND CLIFFORD CHANCE LLP AS LEGAL ADVISOR TO EASYJET ON TRANSACTION​