Feb 6 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc:

* ‍EASYJET PASSENGER STATISTICS JANUARY 2018*​

* ‍PASSENGERS 5,159,860 UP 8.7%​

* ‍LOAD FACTOR 2 88.4%, UP 2.2PP​

* ‍PASSENGER NUMBERS ARE CURRENTLY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, WITH FURTHER DETAIL TO BE PROVIDED AT OUR H1 RESULTS ON MAY 15, 2018​