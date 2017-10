Oct 16 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc

* ‍easyJet has today submitted an expression of interest in certain assets of a restructured alitalia​

* ‍Given nature of process, content of expression of interest is subject to confidentiality​

* ‍There is no certainty at this stage that any transaction will proceed​

* ‍easyJet will provide a further update in due course if and when appropriate​ Source text for Eikon: Story on Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)