BRIEF-easyjet to buy part of Air Berlin's operations at Berlin Tegel airport for 40 mln euros ‍​

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc:

* Easyjet says signed an agreement with air berlin to acquire part of its operations at berlin tegel airport for purchase consideration of 40 million euros ‍​

* Easyjet says acquisition will result in easyjet entering into leases for up to 25 a320 aircraft, offering employment to air berlin flying crews

* Says will make announcements on the new routes and services to be flown to and from tegel in due course‍​

* Will operate a reduced timetable at tegel during the winter season but plans to operate a full schedule from summer season 2018

* Easyjet says launched recruitment campaign to attract around 1000 of air berlin's pilots and cabin crew who will be recruited over coming months