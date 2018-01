Jan 23 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc:

* CREATING A NEW ROLE OF CHIEF DATA OFFICER TO LEAD AND COORDINATE ALL OF THE AIRLINE’S MANAGEMENT OF DATA

* PAUL MOORE, EASYJET’S COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR,HAS RESIGNED FROM EASYJET TO JOIN ITV‍​

* PETER DUFFY, THE AIRLINE'S CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER HAS AGREED THAT NOW IS THE RIGHT TIME FOR HIM TO LEAVE EASYJET