Dec 28 (Reuters) - Easyknit International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF SHARES OF HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED​

* ‍GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECOGNIZE LOSS OF ABOUT HK$7.5 MILLION FOR PROPOSED HKEX DISPOSAL​

* ‍TOTAL ACQUISITION COST FOR 391,541 HKEX SHARES IS HK$75.6 MILLION AND AVERAGE ACQUISITION COST PER HKEX SHARE IS HK$193.15​

* ‍MINIMUM SELLING PRICE IS HK$174 PER HKEX SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: