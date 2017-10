Sept 14 (Reuters) - Easyknit International Holdings Ltd :

* Announces ‍disposal of securities of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited​

* ‍Gross sale proceeds of disposal is approximately HK$91.2 million

* As a result of disposal, group is expected to recognize a gain of about HK$4.2 million

* Disposed on-market disposal of total 430,000 HKEX shares during 7 Sept to 12 Sept at average price of HK$212.10 per HKEX share