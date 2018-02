Feb 13 (Reuters) - EASYVISTA SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​28.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018, AMOUNT OF CONTRACTS CONCERNED BY RENEWAL IS ESTIMATED AT C. EUR 6 MILLION

* GROUP ESTIMATES 90 PERCENT OF RENEWAL RATE OF CONTRACTS FOR 2018