Sept 19 (Reuters) - EASYVISTA SA:

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NEGATIVE NET RESULT EUR 2.74 MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE RESULT OF EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS ITS CONFIDENCE IN DEVELOPMENT OF ACTIVITY IN COMING SEMESTERS AS WELL AS ITS OBJECTIVE OF IMPROVING PROFITABILITY IN MEDIUM TERM