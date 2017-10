Sept 15 (Reuters) - Eaton Corporation Plc

* Eaton Corp - Co’s unit issued $700 million amount of 3.103% senior notes due 2027 and $300 million of 3.915% notes due 2047 - SEC filing

* Eaton Corp - Notes will bear interest from Sept 15, 2017 at a rate of 3.103% per annum for the 2027 notes, and 3.915% per annum for the 2047 notes Source text: (bit.ly/2y3R55Y) Further company coverage: