Dec 28 (Reuters) - Eaton Corporation Plc:

* EATON PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON THE IMPACT OF NEWLY-SIGNED U.S. TAX LEGISLATION

* EATON CORPORATION PLC - FOR Q4 2017, CO EXPECTS TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT TO RESULT IN A ONE-TIME TAX EXPENSE OF BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: