BRIEF-EBay reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 from continuing operations

Oct 18 (Reuters) - EBay Inc

* EBay Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.37 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.99 to $2.01 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.85 to $1.90 from continuing operations

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $9.53 billion to $9.57 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* EBay Inc - ‍gross merchandise volume (GMV) for quarter $21.7 billion, increasing 8% on an as-reported basis and 7% on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis​

* EBay Inc - ‍GAAP operating margin decreased to 24.0% for Q3 of 2017, compared to 24.4% for same period last year​

* EBay Inc - ‍in Q3, EBay added nearly two million active buyers across its platforms, for a total of 168 million global active buyers​

* EBay Inc - ‍non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 29.6% in Q3 of 2017, compared to 29.9% for same period last year​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $9.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EBay - in quarter, ‍StubHub drove GMV of $1.2 billion, up 2%, and revenue of $275 million, up 5%, driven by continued growth in its international business​