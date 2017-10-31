FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ebix Inc to buy Via.com for about $74.9 million​​
Sections
Featured
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
market analysis
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
commentary
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
syria
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 31, 2017 / 12:45 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-Ebix Inc to buy Via.com for about $74.9 million​​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc

* Ebix expands on leadership position in financial exchange markets in India through the acquisition of leading travel exchange Via

* One of its Singapore subsidiaries has entered into an agreement to acquire via.com​

* Under terms of agreement, via was valued at a total enterprise value of approximately $74.9 million​

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to Ebix earnings immediately​

* Expects Via.com​ business to generate around $33 million in GAAP revenues in 2018 with approximately 30 percent operating margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.