Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc:

* EBIX SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INWARD INTERNATIONAL REMITTANCE BUSINESS FROM TRANSCORP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (BSE:TRANSCOR.BO)

* EBIX INC - DEAL FOR ‍APPROXIMATELY $7.4 MILLION​

* EBIX - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EBIX EARNINGS IMMEDIATELY.

* EBIX INC - ‍FUNDED TRANSACTION USING ITS INTERNAL CASH RESERVES​