BRIEF-Ebro Foods 9-month EBITDA up 4.3 pct at 261 mln euros YoY

Oct 25 (Reuters) - EBRO FOODS SA:

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 261.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 250.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 128.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 127.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH SALES 1.83 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.82 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SEES FY NET PROFIT 170.0 MILLION EUROS UP 0.1 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* SEES FY EBITDA UP 5.3 PERCENT AT 362 MILLION EUROS, EBITDA MARGIN TO CLIMB BY 400 BP TO 14.4 PERCENT

* SEES FY SALES 2.51 BILLION EUROS UP 2.2 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

