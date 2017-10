Oct 25 (Reuters) - ECA SA:

* Q3 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR ‍​22.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS TO ACHIEVE FY 2017 REVENUE OF EUR 120 MLN‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2zPCZqM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)