Nov 10 (Reuters) - MEGA SONIC SA

* ‍ECDF AS CONSORTIUM LEADER, & CO AS MEMBER, SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BANK GOSPODARSTWA KRAJOWEGO​

* AGREEMENT VALUE IS 10 MILLION ZLOTYS

* AS PART OF AGREEMENT CO ALONG WITH ECDF TO IMPLEMENT AND MANAGE LOAN FACILITY FOR TOURISM DEVELOPMENT IN PODLASKIE PROVINCE

* COMPANY OWNS 80 PCT OF ECDF