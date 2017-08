June 29 (Reuters) - ECHO INVESTMENT SA

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PAYING ADDITIONAL 0.50 ZLOTY/SHARE AS DIVIDEND

* THE DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID IN ADDITION TO ADVANCES ON DIVIDEND ALREADY PAID ON DEC. 29, 2016 AND JUNE 26, 2017

* TOTAL AMOUNT TO BE PAID AS DIVIDEND FROM 2016 PROFIT AND RESERVE FUND IS 557.1 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)