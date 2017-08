Aug 2 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG SA:

* H1 RESULTS

* H1 SALES EUR 12.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 172,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING RESULTS EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 223,000 YEAR AGO

* LIQUID FUNDS AT END OF PERIOD EUR 3.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO