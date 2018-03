BRIEF-ECN Capital Intends To Make Issuer Bid For Up To C$115 Mln Of Its Common Shares

Feb 28 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp:

* ECN CAPITAL ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO MAKE A SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID FOR UP TO C$115 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES

* ECN CAPITAL - ‍PROPOSED BID WILL PROCEED BY WAY OF A MODIFIED-DUTCH AUCTION​

* ECN CAPITAL - ‍PROPOSED BID WILL PROCEED WITHIN PRICE RANGE OF NOT LESS THAN $3.49 PER SHARE AND NOT MORE THAN $3.90 PER SHARE​

* ECN CAPITAL CORP - ‍INTEND TO FUND PROPOSED BID WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH DRAWN ON COMPANY'S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY AND AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND​