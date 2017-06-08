BRIEF-ECN Capital to acquire Service Finance Holdings

June 8 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp

* ECN Capital signs definitive agreement to acquire Service Finance Holdings

* ECN Capital Corp says under terms of agreement, ECN Capital will pay C$410 million (US$304 million) in cash for service finance

* ECN Capital -on pro forma basis, acquisition will be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share and return on equity in 2017 and beyond

* ECN Capital Corp -in addition, ECN Capital has agreed to a deferred purchase price earn-out plan with founders

* ECN Capital Corp says transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2017