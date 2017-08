July 17 (Reuters) - Eco Oro Minerals Corp-

* Eco Oro Minerals Corp - Eco Oro announces postponement of special meeting and annual general and special meeting

* Eco Oro Minerals Corp - annual general and special meeting have been postponed and rescheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: