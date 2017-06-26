BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions sees Q2 2017 revenue of $8.4 million to $9.6 million

June 26 (Reuters) - Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc:

* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions provides operational update

* Expects its revenue in Q2 of 2017 to be within a range from $8.4 million to $9.6 million

* Believes that revenues for June, the first full month with activity in Oklahoma & Argentina, should exceed $4 million

* Well stimulation crew in Argentina is expected to execute over 55 well stimulation stages during Q2 2017, versus 17 stages in Q1 2017

* Company’s well stimulation crew in Oklahoma is expected to execute more than 90 well stimulation stages in Q2 of 2017

* Company believes that revenues in Q3 of 2017 will increase over Q2

