BRIEF-Ecolab Comments On Expected Impact Of U.S. Tax Cuts And Jobs Act

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ecolab Inc:

* ECOLAB COMMENTS ON EXPECTED IMPACT OF U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, ANNOUNCES INTENT TO CONTRIBUTE $25 MILLION TO ECOLAB FOUNDATION, AND FORECASTS DOUBLE-DIGIT 4Q 2017 AND FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.84 TO $0.92

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.68 TO $4.70

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.05 TO $5.19

* SEES Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.84 TO $1.98

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO RISE APPROXIMATELY 12% TO 16% TO $5.25 TO $5.45 RANGE

* ECOLAB - EXPECTS TO RECORD NET DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT IN Q4 OF ABOUT $0.45 TO $0.55 PER SHARE

* EXPECT SPECIAL CHARGES IN 2018 TO BE $0.12 TO $0.15 PER SHARE

* ECOLAB - BEGINNING IN 2018, EXPECT U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT TO BENEFIT EARNINGS BY ABOUT $0.10 PER SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.30 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.30 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.95 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S