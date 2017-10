Oct 5 (Reuters) - ECOMMERCE ALLIANCE AG:

* STRENGTHENS PORTFOLIO BY TAKING OVER MOUNTAIN INTERNET AG

* WITHIN SALE OF MOUNTAIN INTERNET TO ECA, MOUNTAIN PARTNERS AG HOLDS A STAKE IN ECOMMERCE ALLIANCE AG OF 50.1% AFTER EARLIER 31.9%​