FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Ecomott announces IPO on Sapporo Securities Exchange Ambitious on June 21
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 19, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ecomott announces IPO on Sapporo Securities Exchange Ambitious on June 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23(Reuters) - Ecomott Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Sapporo Securities Exchange Ambitious on June 21, 2017, under the symbol "3987"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 162,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 12,000 shares and privately held 150,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,500 yen per share with total offering amount will be 405 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Okasan Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriter for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8VT3hH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.