BRIEF-Ecomott announces IPO on Sapporo Securities Exchange Ambitious on June 21

May 23(Reuters) - Ecomott Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Sapporo Securities Exchange Ambitious on June 21, 2017, under the symbol "3987"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 162,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 12,000 shares and privately held 150,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,500 yen per share with total offering amount will be 405 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Okasan Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriter for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8VT3hH

