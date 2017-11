Nov 1 (Reuters) - ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LTD:

* HY ENDED AUG 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF $75.3 MILLION VERSUS $27.4 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* HY REVENUE $352.7 MILLION VERSUS $301.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* DECIDED TO DECLARE FURTHER DIVIDEND OF 0.579 US CENTS PER SHARE, FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED AUG. 31, 2017

* WILL REMAIN FOCUSED ON TELECOMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS MODEL Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)