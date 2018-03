March 1 (Reuters) - ECONOCOM GROUP SE:

* LAUNCHES CONVERTIBLE BOND (OCEANE) ISSUE FOR AMOUNT OF MAXIMUM EUR 200 MILLION

* CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING ECONOCOM GROUP SE ACT AS BOOKRUNNER

* CONVERTIBLE BOND (OCEANE) REACHING MATURITY DAY IN 2023

* THE ISSUE WILL PERMIT ECONOCOM INCREASE ITS FINANCIAL RESOURCES WITHIN THE STRATEGIC PLAN "E FOR EXCELLENCE 2018-2022"‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2oGQXGL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)