Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ecopetrol Sa-

* Ecopetrol Business Group presents its second quarter and first half 2017 results

* Says net income for first semester of 2017 was cop 2.2 trillion, almost double than in same period of last year

* Qtrly sales cop 13.15 trillion versus cop 11.75 trillion

* Qtrly net income attributable to owners of ecopetrol cop 1,305 billion versus cop 787 billion