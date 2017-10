BRIEF-Ecotel Communication H1 ‍consolidated profit at EUR 0.4 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG:

* H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUE INCREASES BY EUR 3.1 MILLION TO EUR 62.3 MILLION​

* ‍CAN REAFFIRM ITS FORECAST FOR YEAR 2017 AND CONTINUES TO EXPECT CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 95 TO 115 MILLION AND EBITDA OF EUR 7.0 TO 8.0 MILLION.​

* ‍PLANNING FY REVENUE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN EUR 45 AND 48 MILLION FOR CORE SEGMENT BUSINESS CUSTOMERS​

* ‍EBITDA IN FIRST HALF YEAR 2017 TOTALLED EUR 3.4 MILLION (1ST HALF YEAR 2016: EUR 3.5 MILLION)​

* H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED PROFIT, AT EUR 0.4 MILLION, REMAINED SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)