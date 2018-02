Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ecsponent Ltd:

* ‍ECSPONENT INCREASES EQUITY HOLDING IN MYBUCKS THROUGH PARTICIPATION IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT​

* TO ‍ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 444 000 SHARES IN MYBUCKS S.A RESULTING IN AN INCREASE IN ECSPONENT‘S HOLDING IN MYBUCKS TO 12%

* ‍PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON 9 FEB​

* ‍DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF EUR3.996 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)