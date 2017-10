Oct 24 (Reuters) - Edaran Bhd

* Jabatan Kastam Diraja Malaysia accepted unit’s proposal to undertake service continuity project of “Sistem Maklumat Kastam” for 149.97 million RGT‍​

* Contract has significant effect on EPS of co for FY ending 30 June 2018‍​ Source text :(bit.ly/2h3X4lt) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)