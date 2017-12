Dec 1 (Reuters) - EDEL AG:

* FY GROUP SALES ROSE BY 10% TO EUR 198.1 MILLION

* FY EBITDA INCREASED BY 6% TO EUR 16.1 MILLION AFTER EUR 15.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 7% FROM EUR 4.2 MILLION IN 2016 TO EUR 4.5 MILLION

* FY EBIT INCREASED BY 5% FROM EUR 8.7 MILLION TO EUR 9.1 MILLION

* FOR 2017/2018 EXPECTS SALES OF EUR 203.3 MILLION AND NET INCOME EUR 6.4 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)