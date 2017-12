Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brightcove Inc:

* EDENBROOK CAPITAL LLC SAYS ADDED INVESTMENT IN BRIGHTCOVE INC BECAUSE IT BELIEVES SHARES ARE MATERIALLY UNDERVALUED

* EDENBROOK CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PERCENT STAKE IN BRIGHTCOVE INC AS OF DECEMBER 26 VERSUS A STAKE OF 5.0 PERCENT AS OF JUNE 16 Source text: (bit.ly/2CbFo2P) Further company coverage: