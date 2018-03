BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital Reports 5.37 Pct Stake In Telaria As Of March 5 - SEC Filing

March 7 (Reuters) - Telaria Inc:

* EDENBROOK CAPITAL LLC REPORTS A 5.37 PERCENT STAKE IN TELARIA INC AS OF MARCH 5 - SEC FILING

* EDENBROOK CAPITAL SAYS ACQUIRED TELARIA SHARES “FOR INVESTMENT‍​”

* EDENBROOK CAPITAL SAYS HAVE ENGAGED, EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF TELARIA

* EDENBROOK CAPITAL SAYS TELARIA DISCUSSIONS REGARDING VARIETY OF MATTERS INCLUDING BOARD COMPOSITION, STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHERS